Name wanted for new Shakespeare centre

Residents are being given a chance to make their mark in Shakespearean history.

The new Shakespeare North Playhouse will open to the public in 2020, providing a new theatre and education centre.

It is expected to be a popular attraction and draw hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe.

But the Prescot street on which it will be based does not yet have a name.

So Knowsley Council has now launched a competition for people who live, work or study in the borough to suggest a name for the street.

It should be something unique, memorable and Shakespeare-themed that is appropriate for the town and the development.

Suggested names and the reasons for them can be submitted by 5pm on Saturday, June 2.

A panel of judges will review the entries and a shortlist of the best will be put to a public vote.

The successful name and the winner will be announced in the summer.

To submit a suggestion, email shakespearenorth@knowsley.gov.uk. Alternatively, complete an entry form and post it in one of the mail boxes in the Prescot Heritage Hub, any Knowsley one-stop shop or at the Prescot Elizabethan fayre on Saturday, June 2.