Mystery surrounds medical incident at hire company

Mystery surrounds an incident in which nine workers were treated by paramedics for breathing difficulties.



Firefighters were called to the incident yesterday morning (Wednesday) at a hire company in Haydock after a number of people reported feeling unwell.



Crews were alerted to the incident at Speedy Direct in The Parks offices at 10.12am on Wednesday morning and were on the scene less than ten minutes later.



Nine people reported nausea and breathing difficulties and were treated by North West Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene, with three being taken to Whiston Hospital.

Firefighters evacuated the building immediately and got to work trying to find a cause for the mass illness but by 2.30pm declared the incident "stood down" after no concerns were raised.