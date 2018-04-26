Musical remembers women who fought for equal pay

A Rainhill theatre company is set to stage a musical dedicated to the women who first protested against the gender pay gap.



The strike, at Ford Dagenham, happened in June 7 1968 and is soon approaching its 50th anniversary.

Female machinists downed tools in protest at the pay grades which unfairly favoured men.

The strike lasted three weeks and made the front pages. The women brought production in the UK to a halt and cost Ford Motor Company millions of pounds in lost orders.

On June 28 women went to Whitehall to meet union leaders, Ford executives, and Barbara Castle, the then Employment Secretary.

A deal was struck at the TUC conference and the women returned to work. This led to the concept of the 1970 equal pay act.

A spokesperson for Rainhill Musical Theatre Company said: "Today we see still issues such as the Gender Pay Gap in the headlines and we must not forget those women who changed working life for millions of women!

"Our show “Made In Dagenham” The Musical, honours the 50th Anniversary of those events.

"Set in the 1960s, and based on the hit movie. It is an uplifting musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right."

The show will run at Rainhill Village Hall from June 14 to 16 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.

A strong language warning has been issued for Made in Dagenham by the theatre company.

To book visit www.rainhillmusicaltheatrecompany.co.uk call 07948 908693 or email RainhillMTC@hotmail.com