Murder probe launched after St Helens woman reportedly stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed at a St Helens address.



Merseyside Police were called to an address in Hignett Avenue at around 12.50pm today (Monday) to reports a woman had been stabbed. Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder probe has been launched following the death of a St Helens woman

A 46-year-old male from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to a police station for questioning. At this stage the incident is believed to be domestic related.

Officers are currently in the area carrying out house-to-house enquiries and a cordon has been established at the property to allow for forensic examination of the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the woman and inform her next of kin.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 19100103268 or @CrimestoppersUK.