Motorway slip road open for first time since St Helens murder

A motorway slip road has been reopened for the first time since a man was killed in St Helens.



The Rainhill Stoops slip road at J7 of the M62 is now open to vehicles after police enforced a closure on Saturday following a fatal shooting.

Emergency services were called to St Helens Linkway, Rainhill Stoops, at around 7am on May 5 after receiving reports that a man had received multiple injuries consistent with a shooting.

John Kinsella, 53, was later named as the victim.

He had been walking his dog with his partner along Norlands Lane, a path that runs alongside the M62 motorway, when he was shot by a man reported to have been riding a pedal bike.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said: "Mr Kinsella suffered multiple gunshot wounds and unfortunately passed away from his injuries. "We believe that this was a targeted attack and are continuing to work with Cheshire and Greater Manchester Police to establish the full circumstances behind this incident.

"As well as this, we are exploring all lines of enquiry and supporting all those involved at this distressing time.

"Not only is this a public footpath, that Mr Kinsella walked often, this is a near a busy motorway which assures me that someone must have information on what happened and who the offender is.

"The offender is reported to have been around 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing dark clothing and a high vis jacket. He is also believed to have been riding a mountain bike. If you saw someone matching this description around the time or area of the incident, please get in touch."

House-to-house enquiries, extensive forensic examination and CCTV analysis are currently being completed.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the M62 or Warrington Road on Saturday or anyone who used the J7 slip road joining the M62 heading towards Liverpool.

Anyone with information or who spotted someone acting suspicious should contact Merseyside Police Major Crime Unit on 0151 777 8618.