Motorcyclist dies after collision in St Helens

A motorbike rider has died after a crash in St Helens.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision on the Rainford Bypass, at Mossborough Road, at around 11.15am on Saturday.

The motorcyclist - a man in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his next of kin were being informed and their inquiries were going.

The driver of a car stopped at the scene and was helping with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information that could help the police investigation is asked to send a message on Twitter to @MerPolCC or call 101, quoting reference 362 of October 5.