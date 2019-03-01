Motorcycle rider suffers multiple injuries following collision in Haydock

Police are appealing for information following an accident in Haydock on Thursday night.



Officers were called to Penny Lane at around 8.05pm to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a Yamaha motorcycle.

The rider, a man in his 20’s, was taken to hospital for treatment to multiple injuries.

His condition is described as serious but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 4757, 101 quoting ref. 19100081701 or @CrimestoppersUK.