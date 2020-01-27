More than 100 children in need across St Helens had a Christmas to remember thanks to Salvation Army

New figures released show that more than 100 children, from marginalised and vulnerable families across St Helens, received a Christmas to remember thanks to a local charity.



The Salvation Army in St Helens, located on Tickle Avenue, saw its annual Christmas Present Appeal support 111 children across the town in 2019 ensuring that they all had a present to open on Christmas Day.

Major Sue Myhill, leader of the church and community centre in St Helens said: “Every child deserves a Christmas and our present appeal works to provide a day of joy and happiness for the less fortunate children in our community but also provide an element of relief for the parents too.

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of presents that we received and the high level of generosity to others that the people of St Helens displayed. The fact that so many children were supported shows just how much people within our community are struggling.

“Our door is always open for support without judgement to all that need it and we look forward to further serving the people of St Helens throughout 2020 and beyond.”

The 111 present packages included a number of gifts, plus stocking fillers, chocolates and a book and supported children and young adults across St Helens from 0 – 16 years of age through a total of 45 families.