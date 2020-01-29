More St Helens residents in the money after Postcode Lottery win

Five people in St. Helens are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The Syddall Street neighbours netted the windfall when WA10 6NT was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners. She said: “What a great surprise for our winners in St. Helens! I’m thrilled for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £11.3 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country. The Trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

