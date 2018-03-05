Moped driver led police on high-speed pursuit

A moped rider who led police on a dangerous chase through the streets has avoided jail.

Louise Coleman recklessly sped through the streets of Haydock at speeds of nearly 60mph in 30mph zones, while being chased down by officers.

Dashcam footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the rider dangerously veering into both lanes through Church Road and Penny Lane, wearing no helmet as he does so.

He eventually takes a corner too fast and slides to the ground before being apprehended by the police.

Coleman, from the St Helens village of Clock Face, was later convicted of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, and having no licence or insurance.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.