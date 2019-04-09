Missing teenager could be in St Helens

A teenager who has been missing for a week is believed to be in St Helens.

Police are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Aaron Carney, who was last seen at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 2 in North Wales.

They believe he is now in the St Helens area.

Aaron is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 10in tall with short light brown hair. He is described as having a pale complexion and facial beard.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black Nike trainers, a black top with a tiger on, a black coat and cap.

Aaron is known to frequent the St Helens area.

Police would urge Aaron or anyone who has seen him since to call them on 101 or send a direct message on Twitter to @MerPolCC or @MissingPeople.