Mersey Ferries offering special cruises to view HMS Prince of Wales in Liverpool

Mersey Ferries is offering a special River Explorer Cruise to celebrate the arrival of the magnificent Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales to Liverpool, for its inaugural visit from February 28.



Available on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, the cruises will offer unparalleled views of the warship.

HMS Prince of Wales is one of the most powerful warships ever constructed in the UK. Along with her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, they are the largest ships ever built for the Royal Navy.

The ship’s flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long – enough space for three football pitches.

The special River Explorer Cruises will include a Blue Badge Guide, who will provide live expert commentary about the history of the River Mersey and the HMS Prince of Wales.

Passengers will be able to see unparalleled views of the aircraft carrier while it is docked.

A special viewing cruise will also be taking place on Sunday, March 1 to celebrate the arrival of the warship, that will depart from three different locations across the Mersey and precede to take guests on a two-hour tour of Liverpool’s beautiful waterfront. This cruise will also feature a Blue Badge Guide, along with live music from talented local artists.

Blue Badge Guided River Explorer Cruises (giving live commentary and information about the HMS Prince of Wales):

Saturday 29th Feb 10am-4pm.

Sunday 1st March 10-4pm.

HMS Prince of Wales Viewing Cruise, Sunday 1st March

Ticket Price £20 adult, £10 child (aged 3-15)

Departures from:

Pier Head Terminal 5.20pm

Woodside Terminal 5.30pm

Seacombe Terminal 5.40pm

For more information on the programme of cruises for 2020, or to make individual bookings, call the ticket office on 0151 330 1003, visit any Mersey Ferries terminal or visit the Mersey Ferries website: www.merseyferries.co.uk/eve

For further details on all Mersey Ferry products, visit www.merseyferries.co.uk or follow Mersey Ferries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.