Mercure ‘working hard’ to save troubled St Helens hotel

The parent company of a troubled St Helens hotel says it is “working hard” to secure its future.

Mercure St Helens is listed on numerous websites - including Google maps and Mercure’s parent company - as “permanently closed”.

And staff members have told the Reporter they were informed yesterday (Thursday) that the hotel was ceasing taking guests in the foreseeable future.

Up to 25 jobs are at risk, the staff member said.

However a spokeman for AccorHotels, which managed the Mercure brand, said efforts wee taking place to secure the hotel’s future.

“We have been made aware by the owners and management company of Mercure St Helens that the hotel has been experiencing some financial difficulties,” the spokesman added.

“They are currently working hard to secure the ongoing operation of the hotel.”

The 84-room hotel is based on Chalon Way and is one of the town’s landmark hotels.

It remains privately owned but is but of the Mercure franchise chain.