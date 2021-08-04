Men in hospital in 'serious condition' following accident in St Helens

Emergency services were contacted following reports of a collision at the junction of Jackson Street and Manor Street involving a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover.

Emergency services were contacted at 6.30pm following reports there had been a collision at the junction of Jackson Street and Manor Street involving a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover.

The two male occupants of the Land Rover were taken to hospital where they both remain in a serious condition. The occupants of the Vauxhall were not seriously injured.

Sergeant Mike Clarey from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Jackson Street and Manor Street around 6.30pm who saw either the collision or the lead up to it to contact us.

“I am particularly asking for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 21000540765.