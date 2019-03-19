Men charged with Factory nightclub assault on St Helens teenager

Joe Sharratt
Joe Sharratt
Seven men have been charged following an assault on a St Helens RL academy play outside a Manchester nightclub,


Saints Academy player Joe Sharratt suffered serious head injuries during the incident on December 2 2018. He is now recovering at home.

The following men have been charged with affray and have been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 23 2019:

• Lee Clark (10/11/1977) of Epson Avenue, Sale

• Imran Ilyas (05/08/1978) of Gainsborough Avenue, Oldham

• Mohammed Saleem (20/11/1997) of Kingsway, Manchester

• Mohammed Abdullah (27/03/1989) of Golborne Avenue, Manchester

• Javad Bolagh (29/04/1995) of Higher Lane, Whitefield

• Amjad Yasin (08/09/1981) of Latimer Street, Oldham

• Gareth Carr (03/08/1998) of Denbigh Road, Denton

Carr and Yasin have also been charged with section 20 assault.