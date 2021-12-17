Men arrested after stolen TVs sold out of van in St Helens

Officers approached three men inside a van after CCTV footage of the area showed them selling TVs to shoppers.

At around 3pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, December 16) officers approached three men inside a van at the retail park after CCTV footage of the area showed them selling TVs to shoppers.

After searching the vehicle, officers found six large Samsung flat screen televisions that were believed to be stolen.

Three men from Stoke-on-Trent aged 48, 30 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They were taken to a police station on Merseyside for questioning by detectives and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Rob Budden said: “Last month Merseyside Police launched Operation Shepherd, its annual campaign to reduce crime and keep communities safe during the festive period.

“Yesterday’s arrests show how increased patrols across Merseyside in the run up to Christmas help keep our streets and residents safe from crimes such as burglary, robbery and theft. It’s also normal to see an increased police presence in busy locations including shopping centres, Christmas markets and other popular attractions.

“For those who visit the shops, bars, clubs and restaurants, we want them to do so safely and get home safely so please plan ahead.