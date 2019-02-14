Memorial service to be held in honour of former St Helens Council chief executive

A public memorial service will be held next month to celebrate the life of former St Helens Council Chief Executive, Carole Hudson, who sadly passed away in November last year.

The service will be an opportunity to share stories and memories of Carole and pay tribute to the contribution she made to the borough of St Helens.

Carole, 63, was the Chief Executive from 1991 to 2015 and was one of the longest serving and most respected council officers in the country.

She received a CBE in 2007 for services to local government and was renowned for her loyalty to the borough of St Helens.

Carole was a true inspiration to many people in the borough who will get the chance to pay their respects at the memorial service which will be complete with personal touches, including sweets which Carole put down as the key to getting through her long-working days.

During site visits, Carole would favour her stiletto shoes over the option of wearing steel cap boots, a sight many former colleagues hold dear.

And so, those in attendance are encouraged to wear their best shoes as a tribute to Carole who will be remembered for making St Helens a better place through her private acts of kindness to both colleagues and residents.

For anyone wishing to attend the service, it will be held at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, March 1 from 3pm-4pm.