Memorial service in St Helens to remember those lost to suicide

A memorial service will be held at the Totally Wicked stadium next month for those affected by suicide.



Hosted by Listening Ear’s AMPARO service - with support from a number of partners including St Helens Council’s Public Health Team and Saints RL. - the event will be an opportunity for members of the public to remember loved ones lost to suicide through sharing stories and a digital photo memorial wall.

For those wishing to attend, the service will take place from 7pm -9:30pm on Wednesday, April 10

If you would like a share a photo of your loved one at the event, please email publichealth@sthelens.gov.uk

If you have been affected by suicide and would like support, the following services are available:

AMPARO:

Tel: 0330 088 9255Email: referrals@listening-ear.co.uk

Website: www.listening-ear.co.uk/amparo

Twitter: @AMPARO_LEM

SOBS

Tel: 0300 111 5065

Email: sobs.support@hotmail.com

Website: https://uksobs.org/

Twitter: @SOBSCharity

If you are worried about someone, visit St Helens Council's Mental Health and Wellbeing Support page for information about services and other support.