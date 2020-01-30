Mayor of St Helens opens new £6.65m housing development

St Helens-based house builder Gleeson welcomed the Mayor of St Helens to the official opening of its new show homes.



The three new show homes, based at the developer’s Berry Mead site on Weymouth Avenue, aim to attract young first-time buyers and house movers considering purchasing a new build in the area. Consisting of 52 new homes, prices start from £107,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Cork home.

The mayor, Councillor Janet Johnson, was accompanied by Simon Dicanio, Gleeson Sales Manager, as she browsed the show homes and urged Gleeson to continue building affordable homes in the area.

The mayor said: “Gleeson has done an amazing job of ensuring that its homes remain affordable, enabling young people to access the housing market in St Helens.

"I was also pleased to discover that Gleeson are committed to adapting their homes for elderly and disabled customers, ensuring that the entire community can benefit from a new build home”.

Mr Dicanio said, “Berry Mead is proving very popular with local people due to its affordable prices, resulting in mortgage repayments often cheaper that local rent levels.

"We also offer a range of schemes to help people get on to the property ladder, including the Government-backed Help to Buy scheme.

"Our houses truly are ‘homes’ and each includes a driveway and front and rear gardens. Berry Mead is also in a perfect location, close to many amenities, but within easy reach of St Helens town centre."

Recently voted the most sustainable company in the UK due to its use of environmentally-friendly materials, such as gravel on driveways, Gleeson also implements its Community Matters programme on all its developments throughout the North of England, dedicating itself to making a difference in the community.

The company aims to provide job opportunities for local people and subcontractors as well as offering apprenticeship schemes and providing sponsorship for local junior sports teams.

Gleeson’s Sales Office at Berry Mead is open Thursday to Monday from 10am until 5pm.

For further information on the development or the Community Matters Programme, please visit www.gleeson-homes.co.uk