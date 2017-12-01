Matty Smith and Tommy Makinson launch Saints festive programme

Matty Smith and Tommy Makinson will launch Saints’ Christmas programme of store appearances with a signing session from 5pm today (Friday).

They will be on hand to pose for pictures and help fans choose Saintly items ahead of the big day.

Like last year, Saints will be also opening their car parks FREE for fans wanting to visit the Coca-Cola truck tour which will be calling in at the Tesco store next to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The store will remain open until 7pm and is a one-stop shop for everything the Saints’ fan would want for Christmas.

Replica kits, training wear, gifts… you name it, the club have the perfect present for everyone.

Adam Swift and Danny Richardson will be in store from 1pm on Saturday,and hopefully by then England will be the Rugby League World Cup winners.