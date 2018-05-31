Marks and Spencer could relocate St Helens store to Ravenhead

Bosses at Marks and Spencer are proposing to open a new store in St Helens and close its existing base in the Hardshaw Centre.

It is a boost for St Helens economy after the company announced a raft of closures across the country last week.

The plans, which are believed to still require planning approval, would see the company new a new site at the Ravenhead Retail Park, and potentially create a number of new positions as well as safeguarding jobs for all the existing staff at the Hardshaw Centre.

Pete Swallow, M&S Head of Region for Merseyside, Cheshire & North Wales, said: “We’re excited about our proposals to invest in St Helens and open a new, larger store in Ravenhead Retail Park.

“In addition to the whole team staying with M&S, our new store would create new jobs.

“We’ve been serving customers in the town for 90 years, and remain dedicated to the community.

“If our plans go ahead, we’ll be increasing the size of the existing M&S store to offer our customers an improved shopping experience.

“As well as bringing an M&S Café to the town for the first time, customers will be able to take advantage of free parking and use our popular Click & Collect service in store via M&S.com.”