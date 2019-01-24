Marie Curie collection volunteers needed in St Helens

Terminal illness charity, Marie Curie, needs the help of volunteers in St Helens to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity’s annual fund-raiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March and Marie Curie are hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin.

Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life. The money raised means that Marie Curie Nurses can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Marie Curie Community Fund-raiser for St Helens, Michelle Bate, said: “Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives. What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Michelle Bate, Community Fund-raiser for St Helens on 0151 801 1412.