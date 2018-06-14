Man who recorded murder on his mobile is jailed for 21 years

A Haydock man who killed his friend, recording parts of the murder on his mobile, before partially burying his body in the back garden, has been jailed for life.

Ian Robertson, of Beilby Road, attacked Robert Sempey at his Haydock home in January this year.

Robert Sempey with sisters Mandie (centre) and Michelle

The 33-year-old stabbed 37-year-old Mr Sempey several times during the savage attack.

Twisted Robertson then took photographs of the attacks and even made audio recordings, which he kept on his mobile phone.

Robertson's partner Kirsty Jervis, 31, also of Beilby Road, was jailed for two years, eight months for assisting an offender after she helped move and conceal the body.

Twisted Ian Robertson stabbed Robert Sempey

Robertson must serve a minimum of 21 years.

Officers went to the home Robertson and Jervis shared after neighbours reported concerns for a man's safety.

They discovered the body of Mr Sempey, from Newton-le-Willows, partially concealed in the back garden with stab wounds.

Robertson and Jervis were arrested and charged a short time later.

Det Insp Matt Smith said: "Today our thoughts are with the family of Robert, who have suffered unimaginable pain as a result of the violent manner of his death.

"The callous way Robertson carried out Robert’s killing, and the fact he chose to film part of the attack, will be incredibly shocking and upsetting for the community and has compounded the grief his family have endured since he died. The assistance Jervis provided to Robertson has also caused the family incredible upset.

"Robertson and Jervis claimed to be Robert’s friend, and he went to their address believing he was going to have an enjoyable evening. Tragically, Robertson had other ideas and events took an unspeakably tragic turn.

"There is no place in our communities for people who commit such violent and horrendous crimes, and this sentence reflects the severity of the offence and how seriously police, CPS and the courts have taken it. While it will not undo what has been done, I hope the sentence will in time give the family some sense of closure."

In a victim impact statement read to the court, his sister Michelle wrote: "He was a funny, loving father, brother and uncle. We were all that close that when we hadn't heard from him by the Saturday myself and Mandie knew something bad had happened to him, we could feel it.

"The day we found out what had happened destroyed my family - the Three Amigos became two. I had to explain to my four children that their wonderful, loving uncle had been murdered and was never coming home.

"I then had to sit his daughter down and tell her that her dad had gone to Heaven. He used to say to her 'who's the best team in the world, babe?', and she would say, 'we are dad'.

"I don't think my family will ever be able to get over this and move on.

"These people have ruined our lives and will never know what they've taken from us and the whole family will never be the same because we have now got a huge hole that will never be the same.”

His sister Mandie added: "Our Rob was my beautiful brother who was always there when I needed him. He was amazing, funny and loved to be loved.

"It was our Rob’s birthday on 17 May and instead of celebrating it with him we all had to go to his grave, including his nine-year-old daughter and mourn him. This was heart-breaking.

"[Robertson] destroyed my family, we will never get over the pain of having him taken from us.

"To see my daughter, sister and my nieces and nephews in so much pain and there's nothing I can do to take it away cuts into me deeply."