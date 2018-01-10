Man wanted in connection with Christmas Eve burglary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a St Helens cafe.



Officers from Merseyside Police would like to trace Christopher Roy Atherton as part of an investigation into a break-in at Lemon Tree café in St Helens town centre on Sunday December 24.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed abode,

described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of proportionate build with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a prominent tattoo on the right hand side of his neck.

Extensive efforts have been made by the police to find him but he remains outstanding and officers are requesting the public's help to find him.

Anyone who has seen Atherton, or anyone fitting his description is asked to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6883 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.