Man to be sentenced for murder of Newton man Robert Sempey

A man who admitted murdering Robert Sempey in Haydock will be sentenced today.

Ian Robertson, of Beilby Road, Haydock, killed 37-year-old Mr Sempey in January of this year.

Robert Sempey was murdered at a house in Haydock

The 33-year-old initially denied the charge but later charged his plea to guilty.

Mr Sempey was found dead in Haydock in January.

Kirsty Jervis, 30, also of Beilby Road, had admitted assisting an offender in relation to the murder.

A court heard the latter part of the murder was recorded on a mobile phone.

A judge said it was unlikely the footage would be allowed to be played in open court.

Mr Sempey's partner Lisa earlier paid tribute, describing him as "the most caring loving man you could ever wish for".

She added: “All he wanted to do was enjoy life and have fun, he always said I was his angel and I will make him proud.

“I love him and miss him so much he'll always be my boy."

Sister Shell said: "My big brother Rob was a good person, he was everything.

“He was always there to pick me up when things were going wrong. Always made me smile.

“I am and will miss him forever."