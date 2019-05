A man was rushed to hospital for treatment after reports he had fallen at a pub.

Paramedics were called just before 7.15pm on Sunday to the Hare and Hounds pub, on Upholland Road in Billinge.

An ambulance service spokesman said they were told the man had fallen.

She said: "We sent an ambulance to the scene and we took a male patient to hospital."

The man was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment, though details of his condition could not be provided.