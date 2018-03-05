Man shot in Whiston

A man was taken to hospital after being shot in the back and legs last night amid fears of an escalating gang feud in the borough.

The shooting in Lyneham, Whiston, at around 8.30pm sparked a heavy police presence in the area.

Armed police were dispatched but they could not find any evidence of a firearms discharge.

A short time later a man in his 30s attended hospital with shotgun injuries to his back and legs.

The attack comes a week after a man was shot in Haydock

Det Insp Matt Smith said: “These are the very early stages of our investigation as we seek to find out the exact circumstances, so we are initially looking to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything around 8.30pm last night in the Lyneham area.

“You can get in touch directly or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, but however you get the information to us, get it to us.

“Our communities are at the heart of our tackling any issues in your area, so help us make that difference.

“I want to also appeal to anyone who saw vehicles being driven at speed close to the location of the shooting around the time, or may have captured anything on dashcams or home CCTV.

“To fire any weapon in the street at any time is incredibly reckless and we will act on all information from the community to establish what has happened, find those responsible and remove them from the community.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the gun crime hotline on 0800 230 0600, @MerPolCC, or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.