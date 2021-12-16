Man seriously injured following three vehicle collision in St Helens

Police received a report of a collision involving an electric motorcycle, a scrambler bike and a blue Ford Fiesta on Hard Lane, at the junction with Saint Bees Close

At around 8.50pm police received a report of a collision involving an electric motorcycle, a scrambler bike and a blue Ford Fiesta on Hard Lane, at the junction with Saint Bees Close.

Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital a critical but stable condition.

It was reported that the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 25-year-old man from St Helens was arrested by police on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The rider of the scrambler bike, a 17-year-old male from St Helens, left the scene on foot. He was located by officers nearby and arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of Class B drugs.

A 47-year-old man from St Helens was further arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All arrested have been taken into custody and will be questioned by police.

CCTV and witness enquires into the collision remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.

Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation into a road traffic collision which has left a man seriously injured.

“While we have made several arrests our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“If you witnessed the collision or were driving past at the time and have any dashcam footage, please get in touch. Any information you hold could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected] or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 21000867094 .