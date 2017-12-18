Man left unconscious after St Helens bar assault

A man was hospitalised with head injuries after an unprovoked attack in a bar.

At around 8.30pm on Sunday October 22, the victim, a man in his 20s, was at the bar in the Talbot Ale House on Duke Street.

He was approached from behind by a group of around five male suspects and subjected to an unprovoked assault, in which he was left unconscious and with injuries to his head, eye and jaw. He was released from hospital following treatment.

Merseyside Police detectives are issuing CCTV images of four men we wish to speak to after an assault at a pub in St Helens in October.

A 38-year-old man from St Helens has voluntarily attended a police station in connection with the offence and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

CCTV and witness enquiries have been ongoing and detectives want to speak to the men pictured or anyone who recognises them.



Detective Constable Dan Pilling said: "This was an appalling and unprovoked attack on a man simply standing at the bar. For a group of men to attack someone in such a way is cowardly. The victim was seriously injured and has little recollection of what happened. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.



"We need to speak to the men pictured or anyone who knows them, as they may have vital information to help our enquiries. Although the CCTV does not clearly show their features, the clothing and tattoos may remind people of a group who were in the pub that night, or a group of people you recognise from elsewhere. We will act upon any information provided."



Anyone with information is asked to call D/C Pilling on (0151) 777 6939, call 101 quoting reference number 0517269181 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

