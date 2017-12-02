Man in critical condition after assault

A man was left with serious head injuries after being assaulted in St Helens.
Police were called to a taxi rank in Baldwin Street by paramedics tending to a 60 year old with a head injury, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
On arrival officers arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody at this time.
It is believed the victim and offender know each other and were part of the same group who were on a night out together.
The victim has been taken to Whiston Hospital where he is in a critical condition having suffered a bleed on the brain.
A police cordon is in place on Baldwin Street and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
Witnesses yet to speak to the police are encouraged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
