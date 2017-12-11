Man found with mysterious head injuries in town centre

An investigation has been launched after a man was found with unexplained head injuries in St Helens town centre.



The male, believed to be in his 20s, was found by a police patrol found the male on Hall Street at 5.15am yesterday (Sunday).

He has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which at this stage are not believed to be life threatening.

At this stage it is not clear what caused the injuries and an investigation is underway.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Hall Street who may have information which could assist the investigation to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Richie Jones said: “Officers on patrol found the male on the pavement. At this stage it is not clear whether the man’s injuries are as a result of a fall or an assault.

“CCTV enquiries are ongoing in the local area and I would appeal to anyone who may have information to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6192 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.