Man found dead on St Helens street

The body of a man has been discovered in St Helens.



Emergency services were called to Rodney Street in the town after reports of a man in his 30s found dead on the pavement.

Paramedics confirmed he had died at the scene.

Merseyside Police say the death is currently unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

Emergency services attended at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

The man's next of kin have been informed but he is yet to be formally identified.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of his death.