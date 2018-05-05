Man dies following shooting in St Helens

A man has died following a shooting in St Helens this morning.



Emergency services were called to St Helens Linkway, Rainhill Stoops at around 7am on Saturday, May 5, after receiving reports that a man had received injuries consistent with a shooting

The man suffered fatal wounds and paramedics declared him deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been made aware.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out forensic and witness enquiries.

A cordon around the area is currently in place and road closures on the slip road of the M62 at Junction 7, heading towards Liverpool remains at this time. The public are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "At this time, we are in the very early stages of this investigation and are working with our colleagues in Cheshire Police and other emergency services to establish what exactly has happened.

"We are exploring all lines of enquiry and supporting all those involved. The public should remain reassured that we are committed to tackling gun crime and will continue to take action to protect our communities whatever the circumstance.

"Anyone who was in or around the area of Rainhill Stoops this morning and saw someone acting suspiciously, is urged to get in contact on 101 or by contacting our social media desk @MerPolCC. However small, every bit of information is needed to help bring the offender to justice."

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.