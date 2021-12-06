Man dies following fall from bridge over East Lancs in St Helens

Officers were called to the scene after it was believed a man had fallen from a bridge at Abbey Road

At around 10.25am, officers were called to the scene after it was believed a man had fallen from a bridge at Abbey Road.

The man sadly died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Road closures remain in place and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.