Man dies following fall from bridge over East Lancs in St Helens
A man has died after falling from a bridge in St Helens over the East Lancs Road.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:46 pm
At around 10.25am, officers were called to the scene after it was believed a man had fallen from a bridge at Abbey Road.
The man sadly died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but his death is not believed to be suspicious.
Road closures remain in place and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting reference 270 of 6/12 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.