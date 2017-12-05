Search

Man dies following assault in St Helens

A man has died following an assault in St Helens on Saturday.


The man from Liverpool, who was 60 years old, died this morning (Tuesday, 5 December).

The family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Home Office post mortem will take place to establish the cause. of death later today.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a taxi rank in Baldwin Street at half past midnight by paramedics tending to a man with a head injury .

On arrival officers arrested a 56 year old St Helens man on suspicion of assault.

It is believed the victim and offender know each other and were part of the same group who were on a night out together.

Witnesses yet to speak to the police are encouraged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.