Man dies after falling from M6 bridge at Haydock

A man has died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M6 at Haydock, police have confirmed.



Paramedics and police were called to the scene near J23 on the northbound carriage of the M6 at around 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).



The carriageway was closed to allow for an air ambulance to land.



A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, December 26 police were called after a man fell from a bridge over the M6 motorway at junction 23.



"Sadly the man died as a result of his injuries. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file has been passed to the Coroner.

