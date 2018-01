A man has denied the murder of 54-year-old Tommy Grace in Prescot.

Dale Murray, 31, of no fixed address, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Mr Grace died after suffering a single stab in Beaconsfield, Prescot, in October last year.

Murray has also denied a wounding charge relating to a seperate incident two month earlier.

He was remanded in custody to await a trial scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 21.