Man charged in John Kinsella murder

A man has been charged with the murders of John Kinsella and Paul Massey following a joint operation between Manchester and Merseyside Police.



A 37-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has been remanded to appear before South Sefton Magistrates Court tomorrow, Saturday 2 June 2018.

Paul Massey, 55, was shot dead at his home address on Manchester Road in Clifton on Sunday 26 July 2015.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched and enquiries have been carried out by Greater Manchester Police.

John Kinsella, 53, died after being shot whilst walking his dog with his partner on a footpath, near to the St Helens Linkway and the M62 motorway in Rainhill, Merseyside, at 7am on Saturday 5 May 2018.

The offender, who was on a pedal bike, also fired the gun at John’s partner as she ran away from the scene.

This incident is being investigated by Merseyside Police