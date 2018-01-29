Man banned from parts of St Helens for violent offences

A St Helens man has been banned from entering certain parts of the town after being slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).



Philip Roughsedge, of Wasdale Avenue, was given the CBO at Liverpool Crown Court after being convicted for unlawful wounding and assault offences in the town centre, dating back to last year.

The areas of St Helens where Philip Roughsedge will be barred from entering

He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison for the crimes.

The order means that, when released, the 30-year-old will be prevented entering an area of St Helens, bounded by and including Duke Street, Corporation Street, Victoria Square, Corporation Street, Parr Street, Linkway East, Kirkland Street and Boundary Road.

Other prohibitions for Roughsedge are as follows:

He must not be drunk in a public place within the borough of St Helens or have any open bottle, can or container that is holding alcohol, including wines, spirits, beers and ciders, and can be immediately consumed within the borough of St Helens.

Roughsedge will also be unable to carry any knife or bladed article in any public place other than for a lawful purpose. This also covers items that fall outside of current legislation such as pen knives.

Within the borough of St Helens, engage in conduct causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person. Such behaviour to include, but is not limited to using abusive or threatening words or behaviour or throwing any object, missile or other projectile towards any person or property whilst in a public place.

For the purposes of this order, "any other person" also includes police officers and police community support officers, whether in uniform or non-uniform attire.



Community Policing Constable Mark Semourson said: "Criminal Behavioural Orders are proving to be an extremely effective tool in tackling persistent offenders. The successful application for a Criminal Behaviour Order for Roughsedge shows our commitment to dealing robustly with repeat offenders who have a negative impact on the community.



"Any breach of this order upon his release will result in further action being taken against him, and we will act on all information provided should Roughsedge breach any of these conditions."



Anyone with information on anti-social behaviour or violence is asked to speak to local officers, call 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.