Man attacked with hammer on St Helens street

Police have arrested two men over the suspected hammer attack
A man was rushed to hospital after an alleged incident in which was hit with a hammer.

Officers were called to Carr Mill Road in St Helens by the ambulance service after they were called to the scene.

It is believed a 40-year-old man was attacked with a hammer by two men.

The victim was taken to hospital where he condition is described as stable.

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a car after the attack.

A 22-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both from St Helens, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault.

If you have any information about the incident contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

People can also call 101 quoting incident reference 18200123168.