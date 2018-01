A man has been arrested following a morning drugs raid



The raid took place today, January 19, around 9.15am, after a warrant was carried out at a property on Manchester Road.

Merseyside Police then arrested a 21-year-old man from Prescot on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and taken into custody for questioning.



Anyone with information about drug supply in their area is urged to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.