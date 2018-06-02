Man, 37, appears in court charged with murder of John Kinsella

A man has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of John Kinsella and Salford's "Mr Big" Paul Massey.



Mark Fellows, of Sandy Lane in Warrington, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The 37-year-old was detained after a joint operation between Merseyside and Greater Manchester Police.

John Kinsella, 53, died after being shot whilst walking his dog with his partner on a footpath, near to the St Helens Linkway and the M62 motorway in Rainhill, Merseyside, at 7am on May 5th.

The offender, who was on a pedal bike, also fired the gun at John’s partner as she ran away from the scene. A Home Office post-mortem concluded that John died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.



Paul Massey was shot dead at his home on Manchester Road in Salford in July 2015.

Fellows will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on June 5th.