Man, 22, fined £1,770 for fly-tipping

A Newton-le-Willows man has been prosecuted by St Helens Council after admitting to a fly-tipping offence.

Council environmental officers were called to Market Street, Newton-le-Willows in June last year following a report from a local ward councillor that waste had been illegally left in an alleyway.

On searching the waste - which consisted of several bags of general rubbish, a large white household appliance and builders’ waste - officers were approached by Market Street resident, James Clarke, who admitted to the offence.

Clarke, 22, was taken to Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court earlier this month (May) where he was ordered to pay a total of £1770, broken down as a £1000 fine, £700 in costs and a £70 victim surcharge.

Welcoming the outcome, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Better Neighbourhoods, Councillor Lynn Clarke, said: “In this particular case, the defendant was issued with a hefty fine which I hope will send a strong message out that fly-tipping is a big price to pay and is simply not worth the risk.

“Fly-tipping is a serious crime and cleaning up after law breakers puts the burden onto local tax payers, while preventing planned work from taking place.

“We will not hesitate to take those believed to be responsible to court.”

To report fly-tipping, call 01744 676789, or visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/contactus

Alternatively, residents can report fly-tipping on the council’s free mobile app which can be found by searching ‘St Helens Council’ in your app store.