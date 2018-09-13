M62 closure: Man dies after falling from bridge

Wigan commuters are being warned of heavy delays after a man fell from a bridge onto a motorway and died.



The M62 was closed in both directons after the incident, which occurred shortly before 10am today (Thursday, September 13), but has now reopened to eastbound traffic.

The closures and subsequent traffic affected the motorway between junctions 22, for Rishworth Moor and 24, Ainley top.

Diversions are in place with westbound traffic is being taken off at junction 24 and eastbound at J22.

A police investigation is ongoing.