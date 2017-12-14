Loyola Hall set to be transformed into a wedding venue

A former spiritual retreat in St Helens has been bought by the property developer and hotelier Lawrence Kenwright.

It is believed Mr Kenwright wants to transform Loyola Hall in Rainhill into a wedding venue and hotel.

When Loyola Hall closed in 2014 residents mounted a campaign to secure its future

The hall was used by the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) as a spiritual retreat.

They vacated the hall in 2014 and was then used by Camelot for residential use by people who agree to act as guardians of the property.

It is understood those guardians can continue to use the building for the next five months.

Loyola Hall is one of the most striking buildings in the St Helens borough.

The Jesuits moved in to Loyola Hall in 1923

It was built in 1824 by landowner Bartholomew Bretherton and went on to become one of the most significant religious sites in the area.

The building was sold to the Society of Jesus, commonly known as the Jesuits, in 1923.

However, the Jesuits vacated the building in 2014 following a review which recommended they reduce the number of UK retreats.