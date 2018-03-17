Loyola Hall developer went from bankruptcy to £500m turnover

The property tycoon behind the re-development of Loyola Hall in Rainhill will be a keynote speaker at St Helens Chamber’s business fair.

Lawrence Kenwright’s fascinating lifestory saw him go from bankruptcy in 2008 to running a business, Signature Living, with a £500m turnover last year.

Loyola Hall

He will speak at the event alongside Alana Spencer, 2016’s winner of The Apprentice and owner of Ridiculously Rich.

Lawrence purchased Loyola Hall and plans to convert it into a hotel and wedding venue.

The grade II-listed building was previously a Jesuit religious retreat.

He founded Signature Living in 2008, buying a single apartment on Victorial Street, Liverpool.

Following the success of his first apartment, he continued expanding his brand expanding his portfolio to include the Shankly Hotel and 30 James Street.

At the St Helens Chamber Business Fair, Lawrence will talk about his plans for newly purchased Loyola Hall and how he has built up the Signature Living brand before opening the floor for a questions and answers session.

Taking place on April 26 from 10.30am and 3pm at Haydock Park Racecourse the Business Fair is free to attend and will include:

Business Exhibition showcasing over 100 local companies from a wide variety of business sectors

Hundreds of visitors from all sectors of the business community

A programme of guest speakers

Business information and advice from St Helens Chamber

Lots of networking opportunities

Opportunities to meet with potential buyers and suppliers from across the Borough

A lounge area to meet with new contacts and do business