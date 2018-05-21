Lord-lieutenant visits hospice

A leading hospice looking after patients across St Helens welcomed a prestigious guest.



The Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside Mark Blundell visited Willowbrook Hospice to learn about its work with people suffering life-limiting illnesses.

Other news: St Helens students raise funds for local cancer centre



He was given a tour of the facilities by Alan Chick, Willowbrook’s chairman of the board of trustees, and Neil Wright, chief Executive of the Prescot-based hospice.

He also met with staff, volunteers and patients to hear first-hand about the work of the hospice and the difference it makes to people’s lives.

Earlier in the day, the Lord Lieutenant went to Willowbrook’s Living Well building on Borough Road in St Helens where he chatted to staff from the fund-raising department, finance and advance care planning team as well as dropping into the on-site café and shop.

Following the visit, Mr Chick said: “We very much welcomed the opportunity to show the Lord-Lieutenant around both the hospice and the Living Well.

"Even though there’s always room for development, we’re really proud of our facilities and the services we provide to local people and their families.”