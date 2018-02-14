Long long cousins reunited ... by Amazon!

Long lost cousins were reunited after 33 years when they both got jobs working at the same warehouse.

Joanne Milroy, from St Helens, spent years trawling social media, ancestry websites and phone books searching in vain for John Pownall.

She had all but given up hope when, not long after starting work at the new Amazon fulfilment centre in Warrington, she spotted John’s name on a staff noticeboard.

“I had not seen my cousin John since a family visit over thirty years ago and a few years back I decided I would like to get in touch but I had no idea where he lived or what had happened to him,” said Joanne.

“I’d had no luck with social media, phonebooks and asking friends and family.

“I had almost given up looking for John until one day I noticed his name on Amazon’s recognition hall of fame board.”

Joanne asked a colleague if she knew John and she was amazed to discover he was working not far where she was stationed.

She added: “I asked one of the staff if they recognised him and she shouted him over and before long I realised John was the cousin I had been searching for. Neither of us could believe it.”

As fate would have it John had started working at Amazon’s new warehouse in Warrington just weeks after she did and after 30 years apart and they were reunited on the shop floor surrounded by Amazon parcels.

John, who now lives in Warrington, said: “We didn’t recognise each other at first and I just could not get over the shock!

“It is amazing that I found a new job I love after being unemployed for a couple of years and it is incredible to find my long lost cousin in the building where I am now working.

“Since being reunited we’ve really enjoyed reminiscing and catching up on each other’s news – as you can imagine many births, marriages and deaths have taken place in the last 30 years.”

More than 1,000 people work in full time jobs at the new Amazon site in Warrington and it was just by chance that more than six weeks after they both started new jobs there, Joanne noticed John’s name was on the staff noticeboard that recognises achievement in the workplace.