Local hospitals selected for Parliamnetary review

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been selected to appear in the 2016/17 edition of The Parliamentary Review.

The Trust features alongside the Prime Minister, Teresa May, the Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, Niall Dickson, and Labour MP Luciana Berger and a small number of outstanding organisations in the healthcare edition.

The main aim of the Review is to showcase best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector, with this edition aimed particularly at leading policymakers and executives in healthcare.

Sir Eric Pickles, Chairman of the Review, said “It has never been more important for government to hear the views of business and the public sector in a constructive forum. It is also a vital time to share best practice and progress.”

Daniel Yossman, Director of The Parliamentary Review, said: ”I am delighted that St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has come together with other hard working organisations from across the country to share knowledge and insight with both peers and government.

“It is my belief that innovation is contagious, if only it is given the platform to spread.

“It is the Review’s purpose to provide this platform and I am confident we are fulfilling it.”

Ann Marr, Chief Executive said, “It’s an honour for the Trust to be recognised as a leading organisation in healthcare. This is a reflection of the hard work, commitment and innovation of our staff who consistently deliver excellent care to all our patients.”