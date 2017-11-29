Local girl is England hero

Thatto Heath’s Tara-Jane Stanley claimed England’s only try in the Women’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand but it mattered little as the Kiwis stormed to a 52-4 in Sydney at the weekend.

Stanley’s touch down came in the 21 minute when she latched on to a cross field kick from Bradford’s Kirsty Moroney’s which bounced favourably her way.

England were still in the hunt at that stage before New Zealand - winners of the competition in 2000, 2005 and 2008 - turned the screw to earn a date against Australia as a curtain-raiser to the Pommies/Green and Golds men’s World Cup

Final in Brisbane on Saturday.